'Lack of humanity': Jake Tapper shreds Trump lawyer for mocking Mitch McConnell's hospitalization

CNN's Jake Tapper slammed disgraced Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis for a mocking tweet in which she laughed at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for a slip-and-fall accident at a dinner function in D.C. that put him in the hospital.

“BREAKING: Camera footage from last night’s McConnell dinner obtained,” tweeted Ellis on Thursday, accompanied by a short video of a turtle falling down a flight of stairs and into a laundry basket — a reference to years of internet comments comparing McConnell's physical appearance to that of a turtle.

"The basic lack of humanity constantly displayed by these people is truly remarkable," said Tapper in a response tweet.

McConnell, 81, suffered polio as a young child that left him partially paralyzed, requiring years of physical therapy to restore his mobility. He has suffered other falls in the past, including one in 2019 in his home that fractured his shoulder. The accident this week reportedly left him with a concussion; he is expected to recover but could remain hospitalized for days.

In a statement, McConnell's office said that he "is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes."

This comes the same week that Ellis, who served as Trump's senior legal adviser in his final year of office, was censured by a judge in Colorado for making false claims about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. She has attacked the decision, saying in a statement, "This was politically motivated from the start from Democrats and Never Trumpers. They ultimately failed to destroy me and failed in their attempt to deprive me of my bar license."