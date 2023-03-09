Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis mocks Mitch McConnell's hospitalization

Former Trump election lawyer Jenna Ellis mocked Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for falling and getting hospitalized on Wednesday night.

In a tweet posted to her account, Ellis posted a video depicting a turtle falling down a flight of stairs that she sarcastically claimed was "camera footage from last night’s McConnell dinner."

The tweet drew a rebuke from several of Ellis' Twitter followers, including from CNN host Jake Tapper, who commented that "the basic lack of humanity constantly displayed by these people is truly remarkable."

"So much Christian spirit," commented conservative pundit Jonah Goldberg. "By the way shouldn’t you be clearing road kill in a jumpsuit or something?"

Ellis' tweet mocking McConnell for getting hospitalized came just hours after she admitted to spouting multiple falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election, which earned her a censure for misconduct by a judge in her home state of Colorado.

Among other things, Ellis acknowledged that it was wrong for her to say she'd found 500,000 "illegal" votes in Arizona and that she could prove that there was "a coordinated effort in all those states to transfer votes either from Trump to Biden."