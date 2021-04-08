GOP donors plot to 'limit' Trump's influence over party even as they go to kiss his ring in Palm Beach

<p>Blackburn is among the most extreme GOP Senators, with just four (Ernst, Cruz, Cotton, and Inhofe) being even more far-right than she is. She is also <a href="https://www.govtrack.us/congress/members/marsha_blackburn/400032" rel="noopener" target="_blank">rated below average in leadership</a>, according to GovTrack, a non-partisan website that tracks Congress.</p><p>Here's Blackburn's "attack":</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Biden's 'infrastructure' proposal is the latest attempt to push through a liberal agenda.<br/>
Take a look at what Biden wants taxpayer dollars going towards: <a href="https://t.co/bkDXSEWFow">pic.twitter.com/bkDXSEWFow</a>
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) <a href="https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn/status/1379883450954551296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
President Biden's proposal is about anything but infrastructure. <a href="https://t.co/fRtbPqg7QK">pic.twitter.com/fRtbPqg7QK</a><br/>
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) <a href="https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn/status/1379883470491680775?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>The DNC liked it so much they "stole" it (her logo is still at the top):</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
.<a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUS</a>'s jobs plan makes needed investments in caregiving—giving seniors and people with disabilities the care they need while giving care workers the raise they deserve. <a href="https://t.co/WDpEgnniLg">pic.twitter.com/WDpEgnniLg</a><br/>
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheDemocrats/status/1379917294399283202?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>It didn't go well for her. Take a look:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">
You're just further proof how utterly beyond salvaging today's GOP is. Each of you Republican Senators is just a soulless husk void of a heart, morals, or any ideas of value-- mere grifters and racists willing to say and do anything for money, the future be damned. What a legacy.<br/>
— Mikko Alanne (@MikkoAlanne) <a href="https://twitter.com/MikkoAlanne/status/1379921242325610497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Hey, remember how Texas' infrastructure went down for a week or more because the electric grid wasn't equipped for climate change? Yeah. This is about infrastructure, lady.<br/>
— Fiona Taylor (@fionaleslie) <a href="https://twitter.com/fionaleslie/status/1379903040350785536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Tennessee has been hit with countless storm, this would useful even for your state<br/>
— Denise Wu (@denisewu) <a href="https://twitter.com/denisewu/status/1379903821833400320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Did the Biden administration pay Marsha for this tweet? <a href="https://t.co/0e2tS109xT">https://t.co/0e2tS109xT</a><br/>
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) <a href="https://twitter.com/justinbaragona/status/1379908932316069889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Exactly. As Pete Buttigieg told Fox "News" commentators, the fact that Texans were having to gather up snow in their bathtubs to melt for water to be able to flush their toilets SHOULD NEVER BE HAPPENING IN THE U.S. Infrastructure is now QUITE POPULAR.<br/>
— Susan Urban (@urbanswirl) <a href="https://twitter.com/urbanswirl/status/1379906647418499073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Here's a great thread with a bunch of shareable graphics to help promote the American Jobs Plan: <a href="https://t.co/Jj4IUeYuu9">https://t.co/Jj4IUeYuu9</a><br/>
— Daniel Wessel (@da_wessel) <a href="https://twitter.com/da_wessel/status/1379909161069244417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Are... Are these supposed to be bad things??? <a href="https://t.co/dbqn5oJZtD">https://t.co/dbqn5oJZtD</a><br/>
— Chris Giaquinto (@ChrisGiaquinto) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisGiaquinto/status/1379937411623452672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Weird that a majority of Republicans like it though <a href="https://t.co/sXI3HAOCMN">pic.twitter.com/sXI3HAOCMN</a><br/>
— José (@josecanyousee) <a href="https://twitter.com/josecanyousee/status/1379922262799708161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Sen. Marsha Blackburn wants to keep reminding us how good this Biden Infrastructure proposal is! Keep up the great work Sen. Blackburn! Really good thread! <a href="https://t.co/dgjNrZ8fsG">https://t.co/dgjNrZ8fsG</a><br/>
— Eric Lee (@ericclee1) <a href="https://twitter.com/ericclee1/status/1379912104384327683?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Marsha seeing as how you don't know the definition of infrastructure and more than likely don't own a dictionary ill help you out. <a href="https://t.co/lORCOpCJqt">pic.twitter.com/lORCOpCJqt</a><br/>
— Barely Gaming (@BarelyGamingYT) <a href="https://twitter.com/BarelyGamingYT/status/1379905988711571457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
The American Jobs Plan. Here is a breakdown of the proposed spending and how it surveys among 2,000 Americans. You might want to get onboard with this. <a href="https://t.co/ek0UpJ8V5o">pic.twitter.com/ek0UpJ8V5o</a><br/>
— Sterling Rose 💉 (@SterlingRose62) <a href="https://twitter.com/SterlingRose62/status/1379903280554250240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
It would certainly be an improvement over a conservative agenda -- cut taxes, deplete the country, no investments in anything, no long term maintenance, just use everything up. Hope he is successful!<br/>
— Fran Caron (@FCaron9) <a href="https://twitter.com/FCaron9/status/1379931233518510084?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
I work in agriculture and climate change is the biggest issue that my business faces. I can't fund a legitimate study on my own. Thanks for showing how you don't care about my needs as a small business owner.<br/>
— John Ashmore (@jsmashmore) <a href="https://twitter.com/jsmashmore/status/1379904816063856649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
This woman is a fucking idiot. There is no way to sugarcoat it. She is an abject idiot. <a href="https://t.co/iXjuKliMAV">https://t.co/iXjuKliMAV</a><br/>
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealHoarse/status/1379929781362425860?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
You don't see the connection between climate change and infrastructure? Rising sea levels won't have any impact on roads and distribution in coastal areas? 🤦🏻♀️<br/>
— Lenabenas (@lenabenas21) <a href="https://twitter.com/lenabenas21/status/1379901948434935811?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Once again, Republicans are against what the majority of Americans want <a href="https://t.co/epXW83JGQ7">https://t.co/epXW83JGQ7</a><br/>
— Maggie Jordan (@MaggieJordanACN) <a href="https://twitter.com/MaggieJordanACN/status/1379941853039054856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Marsha Blackburn quite literally just gave the democrats free PR. <a href="https://t.co/z4ZPea8MNt">pic.twitter.com/z4ZPea8MNt</a><br/>
— ET Breaking News (@breaking_et) <a href="https://twitter.com/breaking_et/status/1379921727006838796?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
You know what has to hold up against climate change? Infrastructure.<br/>
— Michael Wearamask Ditto (@janus303) <a href="https://twitter.com/janus303/status/1379938971157852162?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Who's against eldercare? <a href="https://t.co/KVouVS5yYi">pic.twitter.com/KVouVS5yYi</a><br/>
— Pink Iguana 🌊🇺🇸 (@PinkIguana11) <a href="https://twitter.com/PinkIguana11/status/1379931516285894660?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
Exactly what I voted for along with 80 million of my friends.<br/>
— Margaret (@Lastwaltz2) <a href="https://twitter.com/Lastwaltz2/status/1379899455810453508?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
How the hell are any of these things "liberal"??<br/>
Seems more like middle-of-the-road items that have been neglected for too long and need help: <a href="https://t.co/DxKuziPxBA">pic.twitter.com/DxKuziPxBA</a>
— AvgJoe (@BVJoehnk) <a href="https://twitter.com/BVJoehnk/status/1379936678144581637?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
is marsha blackburn trying to sell the infrastructure bill? <a href="https://t.co/oIqO9M90Ch">pic.twitter.com/oIqO9M90Ch</a><br/>
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) <a href="https://twitter.com/owillis/status/1379908052246220811?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
🚨🚨 So proud to announce that <a href="https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarshaBlackburn</a> has joined the DNC creative team and is banging out graphics touting the Biden-Harris jobs plan that will **also** help us care for our rapidly growing elderly population. Thanks, Marsha! <a href="https://t.co/M0fEfl4aTW">https://t.co/M0fEfl4aTW</a><br/>
— Sam Cornale (@samcornale) <a href="https://twitter.com/samcornale/status/1379920930537938948?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote>
