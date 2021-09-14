Larry Elder's campaign pushed a 'voter fraud' website -- and it plagiarized from an old Lin Wood election rant
(Shutterstock)

The campaign of Larry Elder, the leading Republican candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) should he be recalled, promoted a petition this week that plagiarized an old election rant from disgraced Donald Trump-loving lawyer Lin Wood.

It was reported Monday that Elder accidentally posted the claim that the 2021 recall election was fraudulent. The problem is that he made the claim before the election was even held, much less announced.

"Statistical analyses used to detect fraud in elections held in 3rd-world nations (such as Russia, Venezuela, and Iran) have detected fraud in California resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as governor," the site claims. "The primary analytical tool used was Benford's Law and can be readily reproduced."

No ballots had been counted by the time this was posted, so it is impossible for there to have been a statistical analysis done.

KRON reported Tuesday that the petition that Elder promoted is copied from Wood's petition circulated last year.

"The language in the initial paragraph and final sentence of the petition is identical to that on petitions circulated online by attorney Lin Wood backing his lawsuit to overturn Biden's win in Georgia last year," said the report.

Elder was probed by MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff about whether he intends to accept the results of the election, which Elder refused to answer.

He was ridiculed on Monday night by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and others for the accidental website posting, claiming that somehow Elder has managed to learn how to "time travel."

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber told KRON that accusations of election fraud are "inaccurate." California has "the strictest voting system testing, procedures for use and security requirements in the nation."

Read the full report at KRON.

