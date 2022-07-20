Maryland GOP governor accuses Trump of 'colluding' with Democrats to block his preferred successor

On Wednesday, POLITICO reported that Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) is not ready to make nice with the GOP's chosen nominee to succeed him, after his endorsed candidate in the race went down on Tuesday night.
"Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland signaled on Wednesday that he opposed the gubernatorial candidate backed by Donald Trump, the latest escalation of a proxy war between the term-limited Republican governor and the former president," reported Ari Hawkins. "Hogan, whose exit from office represents one of the best pickup opportunities for Democrats in November, said that Trump 'selfishly colluded' with a Democratic funding group to back state Del. Dan Cox in a move that could cost Republicans a governorship this fall."
"The tweet comes after Cox clinched a victory in his primary battle on Tuesday, defeating former state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, a moderate who was backed by Hogan. Cox could face Wes Moore, a political newcomer and bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, as his Democratic opponent in the general election," said the report. "Cox’s win was praised by Trump loyalists and is being viewed by some as part of a broader battle between two competing visions for the party."
READ: Feds close to indicting Hunter Biden on gun and tax fraud charges: report
Cox is an election conspiracy theorist who was present at the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and called former Vice President Mike Pence a "traitor" for certifying Joe Biden's election. He also led an impeachment effort against Hogan and gave a speech at a QAnon conference earlier this year.
The Democratic Governors' Association cut a $1 million spot highlighting Cox's beliefs, which has broadly been understood as a stealth ploy to make Cox more appealing to Trump voters and help him secure the nomination as an easier candidate to beat.
Hogan, a two-term GOP governor, has long been in conflict with Trump, repeatedly calling out Trump's efforts to overthrow the election. He has raised speculation that he may attempt to run for governor, challenging the former president if he seeks another term.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Ex-NYC judge's son jumped naked from 16th story window after beating his mother to death: cops