Lincoln Project slams GOP's 'violence and domestic terror tactics' in scathing new ad

The Lincoln Project has laid out a roadmap to defeat Republican candidates in key congressional races in next year's midterms.
The PAC set up by current and former Republicans who oppose Donald Trump says the GOP cannot be reformed and must be defeated to preserve American democracy, and the group's latest ad points the way, reported Florida Politics.
“The Republicans know what they’re doing,” says the ad's narrator, listing the GOP's opposition to coronavirus safety measures and its seeming embrace of "violence and domestic terror tactics."
“Republican leaders have turned their backs on America — putting power and ambition above service," said co-founder Reed Galen. "They’ve spent this year implementing an authoritarian political agenda in an effort to subvert democracy in 2022 and 2024."
Watch the ad below:
