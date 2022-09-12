Failed Trump-loving candidate's voter fraud lawsuit suffers blow as purported witness demands to be removed

Laura Loomer, a two-time failed Florida Republican congressional candidate, is filing a lawsuit alleging voter fraud cost her in a recent primary loss to Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL).

However, as The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports, Loomer's suit has already suffered a significant blow because a plaintiff in the case is demanding to have her name removed on grounds that she didn't witness any purported voter fraud.

Orange County resident Theresa Rinaldi tells Sommer that, even though she did vote for Loomer, she has no evidence to suggest that the election was stolen from her.

Rinaldo also tells Sommer that her name was wrongly added as a plaintiff to the lawsuit after she had a conversation with controversial right-wing attorney John Pierce, whom she feels tried to coerce her into joining the lawsuit.

"I felt like he was tricking me in that phone conversation, I really did," she explains.

Rinaldi also says she "just about fainted" when she saw her name attached to the lawsuit.

Since losing her primary race to Webster last month, Loomer has defiantly refused to concede defeat, despite the fact that she lost to the incumbent Republican by roughly seven points.

In a recently posted Telegram message, Loomer even went so far as to declare herself officially a congresswoman.

"I actually am the Congresswoman in Florida's 11th District, and everyone knows it," she wrote.



Loomer has baselessly claimed that she only lost to Webster due to "voter fraud," even though this is now her second failed congressional campaign after she went down in flames against Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) in 2020 in a race she lost by twenty points.