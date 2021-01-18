Democrat claims GOP's Lauren Boebert led 'large group' on Capitol tour before riot

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) allegeldy led a tour through the U.S. Capitol shortly before President Donald Trump's supporters stormed into the building in an effort to undo his election loss, according to a Democratic lawmaker.

The Colorado Republican has denied leading "insurrectionists" through the Capitol, as Rep. Mikie Sherill (D-NJ) has claimed some GOP lawmakers did before the siege, but Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) alleged that she was spotted leading a tour days before.

"Congressman [John] Yarmuth refreshed my recollection yesterday," Cohen told CNN. "We saw congressman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th. I don't remember the date, [but] we were walking in a tunnel. We saw her and commented who she was, and she had a large group with her."

But Cohen said he could not be sure whether any of those individuals took part in the riot.

Suspicions were first raised against Boebert after social media users falsely claimed a photo showed her giving a U.S. Captiol tour to some of the individuals who were later arrested.

"I did not conspire with criminals that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. I have never given a tour of the U.S. Capitol to any outside group or 'insurrectionists.' In fact, the only people I have ever had in the Capitol with me are my young children, husband, mom, aunt and uncle," Boebert said last week.



Boebert denied Cohen's claims afterward, saying "I did not give any tours between Jan 3rd and 6th."



