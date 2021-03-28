Lauren Boebert whines about smears from the 'Left' in plea for donations -- and it doesn't go well
Zoom question and answer appearance screenshot

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) took to Twitter on Sunday morning to beg for donations while complaining at the same time that she is being "smeared" by "the Left."

In her tweet, the gun-toting GOP lawmaker who seems to spend a great deal of her time on Twitter insisted, "I need to send a STRONG message to the Left as they desperately try to smear me day in & day out."

Specifically, she wrote, "I've got a few days until the end-of-quarter fundraising deadline. I need to send a STRONG message to the Left as they desperately try to smear me day in & day out. Let's raise another $150,000 before the end of the quarter. Donate what you can today:" with a link to her website.

As you can imagine, critics flooded her comments --very few of them complimentary -- as you can see below: