Lauren Boebert's top Democratic challenger raking in cash since Jan. 6 insurrection

Newsmax host Greg Kelly was lampooned this week after he claimed that marijuana caused a 4-day blackout. Kelly made the claim in a tweet on Wednesday.

<p>"SMOKING WEED (aka GRASS) is NOT a good idea," he wrote. "I've tried it (back in the day) and it was WORSE than anything that happened to HUNTER BIDEN. I 'toked up' with some buddies in Kentucky and woke up 4 days later in Nairobi, Kenya. With no idea what happened. DON'T DO DRUGS."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">SMOKING WEED (aka GRASS) is NOT a good idea. I've tried it (back in the day) and it was WORSE than anything that happened to HUNTER BIDEN. I "toked up" with some buddies in Kentucky and woke up 4 days later in Nairobi, Kenya. With no idea what happened. DON'T DO DRUGS.
— Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) March 31, 2021</blockquote> <p>Commenters immediately pointed out that Kelly was either lying or confused about the drug he injested.</p><p>"If you were in Kentucky and woke up four days later in Nairobi, Kenya, it wasn't weed," Linda Childers pointed out. "Sounds like your 'buddies in Kentucky' roofied you and that you need to find some new friends."</p><p>Read some of the responses below.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">If you were in Kentucky and woke up four days later in Nairobi, Kenya, it wasn't weed. Sounds like your "buddies in Kentucky" roofied you and that you need to find some new friends. 🙄
— Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) April 1, 2021</blockquote> I myself have lost countless loved ones to the evil plant. I found my brother Doug (R.I.P.) in bed naked with this marijuana syringe in his anus. <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">greg I don't know how to break it to you but those weren't "buddies" and that wasn't "weed"
— Attorney@Law (@TheGlare_TM) April 1, 2021</blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">This is exactly why it should be legal and widely available at a reasonable cost.
— BeaglesResist (@BeaglesResist) April 1, 2021</blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">hi. I'm the managing editor of "things that totally happened and are definitely not made up", we'd love to interview you about this for next month's issue.
— lieutenant winslow (@lt_winslow) April 1, 2021</blockquote> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">"I had to HITCHHIKE back to the states because I didn't have my PASSPORT I must have SNUCK onto an INTERNATIONAL DIRECT flight from KENTUCKY some how but it took FOREVER to get back HOME."
— Feminazgûl (@jkyles10) April 1, 2021</blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">If smoking weed can score me four solid DAYS of sleep and a seat on a private jet to Kenya, I'm heading over to the dispensary now.
— Wile E. Snowman (@WilySnowman) April 1, 2021</blockquote> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Back in the day I had a friend who injected a marijuana. HAD a friend. As soon as the reefer needle left his arm he sprinted off into the woods and he has been there for the last 10 years, thinking he's a Sasquatch NOT. EVEN. ONCE.
— maybe we can talk about sandwiches now? (@a_boss_sandwich) April 1, 2021</blockquote> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet">It's probably a requirement for working at Newsmax, though
— Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) April 1, 2021</blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">SMOKING (aka Pipe Weed ) is NOT a good idea. I've tried it and it was WORSE than anything that happened to the EVER GIVEN. I "boofed" with some buddies in The Shire and woke up 72 days later in Mordor with no idea what happened. DON'T DO DRUGS.
— There are never consequences. (@schroedingereqn) April 1, 2021</blockquote> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
— Nick Gorton, MD 🏳️🌈🐾 (@RNickGorton) April 1, 2021</blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">I have never ever smoked pot in my life. But if smoking weed can make you magically travel to international cities overnight, I might just start! Because that just sounds awesome! #stupidcommentsaboutweed
— OrionAura74 (@OrionAura74) April 1, 2021</blockquote> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Either he smoked something other than weed or he's a huge liar 🤥
— Wesley Chamblee (@WesleyChamblee) April 1, 2021</blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Verify whether any living brain cells too
— GretchenArt (@gretchenart) April 1, 2021</blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Sir...you smoked weed laced with crack, meth, and angel dust. Probably washed down with liquor-which is worse for you than weed.
— Liz BeyBey 🍁 (@liz_beybey) April 1, 2021</blockquote> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Lol give us the plugs name expeditiously.
— Erin (@ErinOfBoston) April 1, 2021</blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">That wasn't weed. You were rufied by your "buddies in Kentucky."

Or maybe you're just another lying...
🤮
W.P.O.D.
— 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗽𝘂𝗻𝗸𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗼𝗽𝗲
— 😷—((( Freddy Atton )))—😷 (@freddyatton) April 1, 2021</blockquote> 