Lauren Boebert's top Democratic challenger raking in cash since Jan. 6 insurrection
The top Democratic challenger to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been raking in cash since the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Kerry Donovan, a rancher and educator who serves as president pro tem of the Colorado state Senate, has taken in more than $614,000 in 55 days for her 2022 midterm challenge of the first-term firebrand Republican congresswoman, reported Politico.

"You deserve a congresswoman who cares more about getting results than getting headlines," said Donovan when she launched her campaign in February, after Boebert backed former president Donald Trump's election lies and the attempt to overturn Joe Biden's electoral win.

Donovan's campaign said she didn't take corporate PAC funds and started her email fundraising list from scratch, according to Politico.

Democrats think Donovan has a good chance to unseat Boebert, who won her rural western Colorado district by only 6 points last year, and the district will be redrawn by an independent commission.