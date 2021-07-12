CNN delivers bad news to Lauren Boebert after her CPAC rant about government benefits

According to a report from CNN, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) may come to regret her rant about refusing government benefits during her appearance at CPAC when she looks at how much her district relies upon them.

On Saturday night, the controversial conservative lawmaker strutted back and forth on the CPAC stage, boasting to attendees, "We're here to tell government, we don't want your benefits, we don't want your welfare. Don't come knockin' on my door with your Fauci ouchie, you leave us the hell alone."

While that type of red meat rhetoric may play well with the CPAC crowd that former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) called a "freak show" on Monday morning, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale clued the GOP lawmaker into the fact that her words could come back to bite her in the 2022 midterms.

"Are her comments in line with what people in her district are going through, Daniel?" New Day host John Berman asked.

"John, as of May of this year, four Colorado counties with the highest unemployment rates were in Boebert's district," Dale reported. "I'm not blaming her for that, or the unemployed for being unemployed. A large number of her constituents constituents do rely on government money to buy food and put roofs over their heads."

"Colorado has received significant government money during the coronavirus pandemic, 60 billion in total, including 15 billion through the paycheck protection program," he continued. "Not all of that has gone to Boebert's district. If you go to CNN's PPP database and type in the name of the district, a whole bunch of businesses have taken much-needed money from a dry goods store to a dental clinic. This view she expressed certainly is not shared by everyone she is purporting to represent."

Dale went on to squash misinformation spread on Twitter that Boebert's restaurant Shooters was the recipient of PPP aid, stating it was another restaurant with a similar name located in Ohio, not Colorado.

