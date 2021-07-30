'I'm embarrassed for Colorado': Hospital CEO in Lauren Boebert's district trashes her COVID response

In an interview aired on Thursday, CNN's Gary Tuchman spoke to Andy Daniels, the CEO of Memorial Regional Health in western Colorado and a self-described "super-conservative," about the attacks on science and public health by his congresswoman, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and Daniels had a few scathing things to say about her.

"How does it make you feel, the way Representative Boebert has treated this pandemic?" asked Tuchman. "The masks? The vaccine?"

"I am embarrassed for Colorado, quite frankly," said Daniels. "I am embarrassed that she is my representative."

"So, you are the CEO of an important hospital in her district, and you are willing to go out on a limb and say that?" asked Tuchman.

"I am," confirmed Daniels. "I think if you are going to take a stance in healthcare policy, you might actually want to learn something about healthcare policy."

Boebert has attacked President Joe Biden's proposal to send door-to-door volunteers to encourage vaccination, demanding the government not come to her door with the "Fauci Ouchie," and caused a stir this week for throwing a face mask at a congressional staffer who offered it to her on the floor.

Watch below: