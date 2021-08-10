'Now do Matt Gaetz': Lauren Boebert's tweet about Andrew Cuomo blows up in her face
YouTube screenshot/AFP

Reacting to the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY ) that he would be stepping down in 14 days after being accused of sexual assault and improprieties with female staffers and other women over an extended period of time, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) quickly dashed out a tweet that ignited a backlash.

Boebert -- whose husband allegedly exposed himself to some teen girls at a bowling alley in 2004 and subsequently pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure -- took a shot at the outgoing Democrat, tweeting out: "One less pervert in government. Goodbye Cuomo! Keep your hands to yourself, creep!"

Needless to say, Boebert was flooded with comments about her husband as well as fellow Republicans Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and one-term president Donald Trump.

You can see a sampling below:




















SmartNews