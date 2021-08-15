'Did you actually tweet this?': Lauren Boebert's attack on Joe Biden blows up in her face
YouTube screenshot

An attempt to tell President Joe Biden how to do his job led to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) crashing and burning on Sunday morning after critics of the conservative lawmaker were once again reminded that she seems to tweet before thinking.

With Biden at Camp David monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, Boebert who is back home in Colorado, tweeted: "No person who calls themselves the President of the United States should be on vacation while the world crumbles down around them. The dereliction of duty continues..."

Boebert was quickly reminded of Donald Trump's non-stop golfing weekends and the fact that the former president planned to negotiate with Taliban leaders -- at Camp David.

