'Did you actually tweet this?': Lauren Boebert's attack on Joe Biden blows up in her face

United States personnel were evacuated from Afghanistan and, according to the Associated Press, panicked citizens aiming to escape were “lining up at cash machines to withdraw their life savings" on Sunday. Afghans now face a life not under democratic rule but under the rule of radical Islamic fighters.

The apparent fall of Afghanistan came just three months after the U.S. began to withdraw its troops from the country after a 20-year war that killed 2,448 U.S. service members, 3,846 U.S. military contractors and 66,000 Afghan national military and police.

For Afghans and international observers of a certain age, it looks like history is repeating itself.

The Taliban – which means “the students" in Pashto – seized control of Afghanistan in 1996 after capturing Kabul from various rival groups in the Afghan civil war. They established a government based on their extreme interpretation of Islamic Sharia law and ruled for five years. The Taliban regime was then toppled in 2001 by the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters at a roadside checkpoint in Afghanistan in 1995.

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Afghanistan experts have offered insight into the Taliban – then and now – and the United States' role in Afghanistan's collapse.

1. The Taliban regime

Have the Taliban changed over the past two decades? That's the question Sher Jan Ahmadzai, director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, set out to answer in his July 2021 story on the Taliban.

Ahmadzai, who is from Afghanistan, explained that, “During the Taliban's five-year rule, women were prohibited from working, attending school or leaving home without a male relative. Men had to grow beards and wear a cap or turban."

Anyone not abiding by this code could be lashed, beaten or humiliated.

Afghans were jubilant when the Taliban regime fell, wrote Ahmadzai.

“Children started to fly kites and to play games. Couples played music at their weddings, and women left their homes for work without fear of being beaten by Taliban enforcers."

Getting a trim in Kabul, November 2001.

Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

The rhetoric of the Taliban has moderated since 2001, Ahmadzai wrote, but he found little evidence that their extremist beliefs have changed.

“All evidence suggests the Taliban still believe in restoring their old system of emirate, in which an unelected religious leader, or emir, was the ultimate decision-maker," given authority from God.

Already, in Taliban-controlled parts of Afghanistan, Ahmadzai wrote, Taliban have rulers “have asked families to marry off one girl per family to their fighters; said women should not leave home without a male relative; and ordered men to pray in mosques and grow beards."