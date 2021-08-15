'Did you actually tweet this?': Lauren Boebert's attack on Joe Biden blows up in her face

YouTube screenshot
An attempt to tell President Joe Biden how to do his job led to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) crashing and burning on Sunday morning after critics of the conservative lawmaker were once again reminded that she seems to tweet before thinking.
With Biden at Camp David monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, Boebert who is back home in Colorado, tweeted: "No person who calls themselves the President of the United States should be on vacation while the world crumbles down around them. The dereliction of duty continues..."
Boebert was quickly reminded of Donald Trump's non-stop golfing weekends and the fact that the former president planned to negotiate with Taliban leaders -- at Camp David.
You can see some responses below:
@laurenboebert Standing by while Twitter begins to eviscerate your tweet— Cyber Flag Team (@Cyber Flag Team) 1629040706.0
@laurenboebert Person who helped insurrectionists attack Capitol building now showing concern for foreign Capitol. America first??— Bumper McGee (@Bumper McGee) 1629040783.0
@laurenboebert Says the person on vacation.— Phobo Joel 📷 #BLM AntiFa Resist (@Phobo Joel 📷 #BLM AntiFa Resist) 1629040759.0
@laurenboebert Ok, Bobes. Now tell us about four years of this? https://t.co/SphCAk6CWG— Scapper 💙 (@Scapper 💙) 1629040774.0
@laurenboebert Boebert’s self owns are for the history books!— Colorado Dispensary Loiterer (@Colorado Dispensary Loiterer) 1629041214.0
@laurenboebert Are you enjoying your summer recess vacation Lauren?— 🎱 LDThill😷🌵Vaccine: Passport to Normal (@🎱 LDThill😷🌵Vaccine: Passport to Normal) 1629042802.0
@laurenboebert He’s at Camp David. I would hardly call that a vacation. It’s not as if he’s playing golf in Florida.— Nogbad the Bad (@Nogbad the Bad) 1629041143.0
@laurenboebert Did……did you actually tweet this? Do you even hear yourself?— Courtney Oliver (@Courtney Oliver) 1629041089.0
@laurenboebert You're kidding. Now do Mr. "I'm not gonna have time to play golf". Took him TWO WEEKS to go golfing. https://t.co/NX1DOJ814T— cheryl (@cheryl) 1629041959.0
@laurenboebert After declaring a national emergency, Trump spent the weekend at his golf course.— Regy (@Regy) 1629041431.0
@laurenboebert Let's see BoBo...Trump played how many times? https://t.co/YP3TLF796V— Ukie53 (@Ukie53) 1629041034.0
@laurenboebert As a part of the 2020 Doha deal, Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo made an agreement with the Taliban to… https://t.co/6QwUivoU7F— John (@John) 1629042717.0
@laurenboebert Haha— Where have you been for the past 5 years?— CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@CB is Big Baby Jesus.) 1629040729.0