​'Not the brightest bulb on the Capitol Christmas tree': CNN's Jim Acosta mocks Lauren Boebert ​

CNN host Jim Acosta on Saturday took aim at Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and other members of the "freak show caucus" — including GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

"You might be feeling all filled up after Thanksgiving, but unfortunately we got an extra helping of turkey from Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who proudly displayed her ignorance and bigotry in comments about Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar," Acosta said.

He went on to run down some of Boebert's long history of similarly inflammatory remarks.

"Boebert appears to believe that trolling, overt racism and the glorification of political violence all come with the job here in Washington. Now, where would she get that idea?" Acosta said, before playing a clip of former president Donald Trump. "Welcome to the Trump Republican Party freak show caucus, congresswoman. ... The freak show caucus knows the party's current leader in the House, Kevin McCarthy, is not going to stand in their way."

Acosta noted that Rep. Greene wants to award Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Medal of Freedom, and that Boebert and others have been arguing over who will get to hire the Kenosha shooter as an intern. This week Boebert challenged Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), who uses a wheelchair, to a "sprint" to determine who gets to hire Rittenhouse.

"I know what you're saying, she's not the brightest bulb on the Captiol Christmas tree," Acosta said. "Also, an internship? Really? It sounds like (Rittenhouse is) on his way to a speakership. Would Kevin McCarthy object to that? I have my doubts."

"As we're all gathering with family and friends for the holidays, ask yourselves, is this who we are?" he added. "Bigoted, hateful, violent? I don't think so. Sadly I'd say we are complacent and enabling more than anything else. Too many of us are standing on the sidelines sticking our head in the sand and biting our tongues in hopes that the freak show will eventually go away. Sounds like appeasement. How did that work out over the last four years — or the last century for that matter?"

