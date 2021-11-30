'This has to stop': GOP congressman slams Lauren Boebert's 'high-school level' behavior

On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) fiercely condemned the remarks by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) suggesting that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is a terrorist.

"You know, this really went from ugly to uglier, just when you thought it couldn't get more ridiculous in the House of Representatives," said anchor Kate Bolduan. "I mean, what — what do you think of this?"

"I would agree," said Reed, a former leader of the House Problem Solvers' Caucus who is retiring from Congress. "I mean, first, obviously, I disagree and condemn the kind of comments that were made by my colleague in Congress towards a fellow colleague on the other side of the aisle. But you're absolutely right. This is a pox on all our houses. And I would just tell you, this rhetoric, this type of commentary, has to stop. We need to focus on the American people and solving their problems. That's got to be the mission. But these — these types of rhetoric exchanges are very disappointing."

"I mean, Boebert's a flamethrower and clearly doesn't care," said Bolduan. "But this is — as you are getting at, this is bigger than her. It speaks to kind of a larger, more insidious problem of, if you allow this type of behavior to slide, if you try not to give it oxygen or attention, Congressman, hasn't the last Congress shown that it only gets worse?"

"I would agree, that you have to confront this but you have to look at the bigger picture here, too," said Reed. "Like — like you are articulating. This is the institution of Congress, this is the People's House and we have to respect each other. We can — we can disagree. I am a proud Republican. I know colleagues on the other side who are proud Democrats. But it doesn't mean we go into that chamber not united as Americans first. We are American citizens that should be working together, as opposed to engaging in what could be called antics of a high-school level nature at times."

Watch below: