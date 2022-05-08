Lauren Boebert's campaign caught possessing tens of thousands in illegal donations: report
Gage Skidmore

Controversial first-term Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has found herself caught in yet another scandal over her alleged failure to follow the campaign finance laws that govern political candidates in America.

"In a warning letter from the Federal Election Commission made public on Thursday, Boebert’s latest campaign finance filing for the first quarter of 2022 shows her campaign accepted as much as $30,000 in contributions that exceed federal campaign finance limits," the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported Saturday. "The six-page letter notes 20 separate incidents where the campaign took more than the $2,900 that is allowed for individuals to give in any one election."

Less than two weeks before being elected to Congress, Boebert paid of nearly $20,000 in state tax liens on Shooters Grill, her financially challenged firearms-themed restaurant. She also claimed more than $22,000 in mileage reimbursements from her campaign. To receive that much money in gas reimbursements, Boebert would have had to have driven 38,712 miles — which is 13,811 miles more than the circumference of Earth.

She also failed to disclose her husband's income and received $6,650 via Venmo from her campaign.

Boebert is being challenged by Republican state Sen. Don Coram in the GOP primary.

"Last month, Boebert’s campaign finance reports to the FEC showed that she raised more than $4 million in her reelection bid, about two-thirds of which have come from donors who live outside the 3rd Congressional District," the Daily Sentinel reported.

Read the full report.

SmartNews