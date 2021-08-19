GOP's Lauren Boebert failed to disclose husband's income from energy company during 2020 campaign

On Wednesday, local news station KDVR and the Associated Press reported that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), an infamously outspoken pro-Trump and QAnon-curious freshman lawmaker, failed to disclose income her husband made from an energy firm when she was running for Congress in 2020.

"In paperwork filed with the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the Republican congresswoman reported that her husband, Jayson Boebert, received the money as a consultant to 'Terra Energy Productions' in 2020, and earned $460,000 as a consultant for the firm in 2019," said the report. "Boebert did not report the income last year, when she stunned the political world by ousting incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton during the GOP primary in Colorado's sprawling 3rd district, which stretches from ski resorts to energy-rich basins in the state's west. Boebert went on to win the general election in the Republican-leaning district."

No company called "Terra Energy Productions" appears to exist, but the disclosure could actually mean Terra Energy Partners, a Texas-based gas firm that operates wells in Boebert's district. Boebert has been a fierce opponent of climate legislation, some of which could reduce gas production in the long run.

This report comes the same week that the Federal Election Commission is investigating Boebert's apparent "personal" use of campaign funds, including multiple Venmo payments totaling $6,000 that Boebert has since acknowledged as an "error." She has also faced questions about the amount of reimbursement she takes from her campaign for travel, as she expensed 38,712 miles of driving during three months of campaigning — considerably more than the circumference of the Earth.