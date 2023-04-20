Bipartisan super PAC aims to ensure Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene crash and burn in 2024
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaks during CPAC Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole. (Shutterstock.com)

A new group has formed with the goal of taking out far-right extremists in Congress, reported The New York Times on Thursday.

"A bipartisan group of political operatives — spanning the ideological spectrum from former members of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus to a Democrat who challenged Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — has started a political action committee aimed at 'stopping MAGA' and eradicating what the operatives call an authoritarian streak among some Republican lawmakers," reported Nick Corasaniti. "The group, Mission Democracy PAC, will challenge far-right members of Congress in their often deep-red home districts, running ads and messaging campaigns that accuse the politicians of holding antidemocratic and extreme positions."

According to the report, Mission Democracy PAC has about $500,000 on hand, and is hoping to raise $18 million ahead of the 2024 election, pouring that money into various congressional races to unseat extremists.

Among the founders are Denver Riggleman, a former Republican congressman and Freedom Caucus member from Virginia who helped advise the House January 6 Committee, and Marcus Flowers, a Democratic candidate who ran unsuccessfully against Greene in the last election cycle. Former national security official Olivia Troye is also on the team.

An ad by the group "lists its targets: Ms. Greene, described as 'the avatar of these extremists,' as well as Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Paul Gosar of Arizona," said the report.

Many of these represenatatives sit in extremely Republican-favoring districts, creating a daunting challenge for unseating them — for example, Greene won her last election by 32 points, despite a $17 million war chest raised by Flowers. However, many could be targeted with primary challenges as well, and one of these districts, Boebert's seat in Colorado, was decided by just a few hundred votes last year, making it a genuine target for 2024.

Additionally, noted the report, "the group argues that pouring money and negative advertising into such races can still weaken politicians: They are forced to spend more time defending their seats, raising money and campaigning at home instead of traveling the country and expanding their political profiles with endorsements and speeches."

