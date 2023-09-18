Lauren Boebert's Beetlejuice scandal could hand Democrats control of the House: report

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) could cost Republicans control of the U.S. House of Representatives after a scandal over her behavior at a "Beetlejuice" performance.

In a report published on Monday, Insider explained how Boebert jeopardized GOP control of the House.

Boebert won her 2022 race against Democratic opponent Adam Frisch by only 600 votes, and her 2024 race is considered a toss-up by the Cook Political Report.

"If Frisch successfully unseats Boebert, his election could very well help flip the House of Representatives in favor of the Democratic Party," Insider noted. "Republicans only hold ten more seats in the House than Democrats, but after recently court-mandated redistricting in states like Alabama and New York, that slim majority is in peril this upcoming presidential election season."

For her part, Boebert attributed her misbehavior at the theater to recent divorce proceedings.

"There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family," Boebert insisted in a Friday statement. "I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can."

Boebert was accused of vaping after a pregnant woman asked her to stop, and she was caught on security camera making crude gestures at the staff after she was ordered to leave.

Cameras also caught her and a man she was with apparently groping each other.

She told her supporters that she was escorted out of the theater for "laughing and singing too loud."