Lauren Boebert may be breaking the law with how she's marketing her memoir: report
Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Women's Leadership Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert may be violating federal law by running ads with campaign funds to push her new memoir, according to a new Forbes report.

"Federal law prohibits candidates from shelling out campaign funds for personal purposes, defined as expenses that 'would exist irrespective of the candidate's election campaign or individual's duties as a holder of federal office.'On or before May 5, Boebert’s campaign began running an ad for her new book, “My American Life,” on WinRed, the Republican’s online fundraising platform that is typically used to solicit campaign donations. While a disclaimer at the bottom says that WinRed paid for the ad, the URL includes lauren-boebert-for-congress, and the ad has an option to sign up for updates from Lauren Boebert for Congress," Zach Everson reported.

Boebert previously received gas reimbursements from her campaign claiming she drove 38,712 miles.

Everson noted Boeberts ad, "directs supporters to buy her books from retailers, like Amazon and Books-a-Million, which could theoretically lead to royalties. (Boebert’s book deal has yet to appear on one of her annual financial disclosures.)"

The report noted an April FEC complaint filed against Sen. Ted Cruz by the Campaign Legal Center for running Facebook ads encouraging supporters to buy his book.

Boebert has also failed to return contributions in excess of federal law.

SmartNews