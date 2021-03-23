GOP's Lauren Boebert sends out combative pro-gun fundraising email after offering 'prayers' to Colorado shooting victims

While Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was publicly offering figurative thoughts and prayers for the victims of a Colorado grocery store shooting, she was fundraising off combative statements against gun control.
The Colorado Republican tweeted out a response to the shooting, which left 10 people dead in a Boulder grocery, an hour after it was reported and social media users questioned her silence, but she emailed supporters two hours after the massacre encouraging them to advocate against gun safety measures and make campaign donations to her.
"I told Beto [O'Rourke] 'HELL NO' to taking our guns," Boebert said in the email, which came from her official campaign account. "Now we need to tell [President] Joe Biden."
"Radical liberals in Washington, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and with President Biden's blessing and support are trying to violate your due process and criminalize the private transfer of firearms," she added. "Please help me stand up to the radical gun-grabbing left."
Here is the message in full, paid for by Lauren Boebert for Congress: pic.twitter.com/0bUSZE5C6G
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 23, 2021