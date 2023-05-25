Lauren Boebert says fighting 'hate and antisemitism' is code for going after conservatives

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said on Thursday that the Biden administration's vow to "fight hate" and antisemitism equated to a promise that they are "going after" conservatives.
Boebert, who recently filed for divorce from her husband of nearly two decades despite arguing that "strong families" are the backbone of the U.S., is known for posting controversial takes on Twitter. Earlier this month, she claimed that liberals are trying to make Earth Day about climate change when it should really be all about remembering "to appreciate this incredible world God has given us."
On Thursday, Boebert posted a video from Disclose.tv, which showed President Joe Biden (D) talking about his plan to use "collective action to fight hate." Under the plan, he said, government agencies will take action against antisemitism when they see it.
"Silence is complicity," Biden can be seen saying in the video.
Boebert shared the video, with an interesting twist. She interpreted the attack on hate an antisemitism as an attack on her own personal political beliefs.
"When they say stuff like this, they mean they want to go after conservatives," Boebert wrote. "Their tactics are straight out of the USSR's playbook."
