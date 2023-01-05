'You're not answering my question!' Lauren Boebert gets unexpected grilling from Sean Hannity

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Wednesday night found herself on the end of an unexpected grilling from Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Hannity, who has been critical of efforts of rebellious House Republicans to oust leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), asked Boebert why McCarthy should take her advice and drop out of the race to be House Speaker when he has 200 votes behind him, while Boebert and her rebels only count 20.

"Isn't it time for you to pack it in?" Hannity asked her.

"Sean, I understand the frustration, I promise you," Boebert replied.

"I'm not frustrated," replied a frustrated Hannity. "You're not answering my question."

Boebert then claimed that many of the Republicans voting for McCarthy were secretly cheering the rebellious Republicans on and were waiting for McCarthy to drop out of the race before officially switching their loyalties.

"Congresswoman, I'm frustrated by you not answering a direct question," Hannity said. "You said to President Trump that you need to tell Kevin McCarthy that you don't have the votes..."

At this point, Boebert started talking over the Fox News host, which prompted him to shout out, "Hold it, can I finish?"

He then asked Boebert again why McCarthy should drop out when he already has 200 votes.

"Well, Sean, he needs 218 and he does not have 218," she shot back.

"Neither do you!" replied Hannity.

Watch the video below or at this link.