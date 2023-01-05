Watch: Matt Gaetz pours salt in 'desperate' Kevin McCarthy's wounds and dares him to hold another vote

On Wednesday, following a meeting with GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) taunted him as "desperate."

Gaetz is one of a handful of Republicans who have declared they will not vote for McCarthy for Speaker under any circumstances — and he reiterated his commitment to that.

"He's a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote," said Gaetz. "And I'm ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for that person. So I'll tell you what, when he comes out, and heads back to his squatting in the Speaker's office, which — why is he even allowed to be there? Like, is there some basis in law or statute or rule for someone who comes in second place in six consecutive Speaker races, to be able to assume the Speaker's office?"

The "squatting" line was repeated from the previous evening, when Gaetz released a trolling statement calling on the Architect of the Capitol to remove McCarthy for "unlawfully" trespassing in the Speaker's office.

Gaetz also added that he and his far-right wing of the party "endeavor[ed] to create that list [of concessions we want] to provide it to Mr. McCarthy. And then he ran around telling all y'all and members of his team that we were out there negotiating for personal favors." And he demanded McCarthy "apologize" to him.

This session marks the first time in 100 years that a Speaker was unable to be elected on the first ballot. Most Republicans are still in line behind McCarthy, as of press time, 21 Republicans opposed him on the most recent ballot — far more than the four that he can afford to lose and still make the required 218 votes.

