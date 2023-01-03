Lauren Boebert lashes out after caucus meeting: 'We're being sworn at instead of being sworn in'

As Republican infighting over Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid for House Speaker continues, Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert allegedly declared "bullsh**" in response to McCarthy's reported proclamation that he has "earned this job."

Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw fired back at the opposition to McCarthy from some in his party, saying that a "handful of members" are "very clearly looking for notoriety over principle."

In a press conference, Boebert lamented that Republicans who opposed McCarthy are "being sworn at instead of sworn in," adding they "cold have had this solved months ago."

"I have been working every day to unify the Republican Party for the American people," she said. "And yesterday, we had a deal that was not a selfish deal in any way for Kevin McCarthy, to get him the [speakership] on the first ballot, and he eagerly dismissed us."

