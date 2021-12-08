'Certifiably nuts': Lauren Boebert posts Christmas photo of her four sons brandishing assault rifles

Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert posted a photo of her young children brandishing assault rifles in front of a Christmas tree on Tuesday.



Her post came three days after Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie drew intense backlash for a similar photo. It also came one week to the day after four people were killed at Oxford High School in Michigan by a 15-year-old whose parents are now charged with involuntary manslaughter for giving him access to a gun.

"The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!" Boebert wrote above her photo. "(No spare ammo for you, though)"

Chicago Tribune columnist Rex Huppke was among those who expressed outrage over Boebert's photo.

"This is a sickness," Huppke wrote. "Any semblance of American decency is being ground into hamburger by people like Boebert. Do not lose your ability to be appalled. And do not underestimate the power of such poison."

Howard Forman, a professor at the Yale School of Management and a former U.S. Senate staffer, said Boebert and Massie appeared to be "competing to show the world that gun fetishism is alive and well; that exploiting your children to advance your career is ok; & teenagers that died last week are long forgotten."

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan noted that Boebert's photo showed four children holding guns.

"That’s exactly the same number of kids gunned down and murdered by another kid with a gun just days ago," Hasan wrote. "This party is a death cult, part 335."

According to the Herald Times, Boebert's sons were ages 14, 12, 10 and 7 in January 2020, when she took office.

