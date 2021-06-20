'Can you be a normal human being just once?': Lauren Boebert buried over her 'pathetic' Father's Day tweets

Zoom question and answer appearance screenshot
While Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was able to pull off a simple "Happy Father's Day" tweet on Sunday morning, her right-wing extremist colleague, Rep. Lauren Boebert seemed more interested in trolling Twitter users and drawing attention to herself with a pair of offensive tweets.
The gun-toting lawmaker began with "Happy Father's Day to all the non-birthing people," before following with "Ladies, happy sandwich making day!" which implied to most critics that domesticity is all women have to offer.
Boebert tweet about making sandwiches ended up opening the gates for her critics to remind the restaurant owner about the time she served up sliders that led to reports of food poisoning.
You can see some responses to both tweets below:
@laurenboebert Qbert in your case it’s happy you knocked me up and I had to drop out of high school day!!— Gary McDougall (@Gary McDougall) 1624213511.0
@laurenboebert Boebert can’t comment without adding an element of cheap.— john vanada kelley (@john vanada kelley) 1624212430.0
@laurenboebert Can you be a normal human being just once?— MrStinkyBooG (@MrStinkyBooG) 1624212488.0
@benamckee @laurenboebert Lord. So many guys at her restaurant will get sick today.— Patrick H (@Patrick H) 1624215209.0
@laurenboebert You should make sandwiches that don’t poison anyone— Dr. Waid (@Dr. Waid) 1624212759.0
@laurenboebert Hard pass, trash. https://t.co/J1jOyF7X6c— GG - 💜💍🐶😷🦩🌴🥑🤓🥂 (@GG - 💜💍🐶😷🦩🌴🥑🤓🥂) 1624213928.0
@laurenboebert Dont fall for it, Jayson! https://t.co/egMSnJ4kqq— FrankMemes (@FrankMemes) 1624215440.0
@laurenboebert Because apparently sandwich making is the only way a woman can show appreciation to a man on Father'… https://t.co/tWeJU84AgH— PhilosoShy (@PhilosoShy) 1624217315.0
@laurenboebert Every time I ask myself how low can this woman go, she surprises me. And not in a good way.— Barjolo (@Barjolo) 1624212839.0
@TacosAndTaint @laurenboebert Do you expect anything less? 😂— Bryan Keith🏳️🌈 (@Bryan Keith🏳️🌈) 1624215891.0
@laurenboebert Why would ladies need to make sandwiches today? You’re so odd and so entrenched in the patriarchy.— Jason Marino (@Jason Marino) 1624213084.0
@laurenboebert Ladies and gentlemen, I present someone who is in charge of making decisions for hundreds of thousan… https://t.co/wb7OjuaScy— houseguest choice (@houseguest choice) 1624215761.0
@laurenboebert The fuck is wrong with you? Do you value yourself so little in your marriage? Granted, you're appare… https://t.co/3WwKG5e6TB— Blackironfitter (@Blackironfitter) 1624214637.0
@laurenboebert That's a very sexist remark! What's the matter with you ?— Love my Goldens (@Love my Goldens) 1624213168.0
@laurenboebert After being knocked up in the backseat of a Fiesta, then dropping out of high school, few knew that… https://t.co/7mInjv6ffT— @abunchofmalarkey (@@abunchofmalarkey) 1624213495.0
@laurenboebert Given Bobo’s history with sandwiches, I’m not sure this isn’t inciting violence. https://t.co/lAgBVGACe2— Carolyn from Maryland (@Carolyn from Maryland) 1624217020.0
@laurenboebert Seriously Coloradans... What were you thinking?— Jan202021 (@Jan202021) 1624217066.0