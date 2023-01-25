Lawrence O’Donnell points out the 'strangest' vow Kevin McCarthy has made to Marjorie Taylor Greene

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell has a critical opinion of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) sense of loyalty to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

In fact, the news anchor went a step further insisting McCarthy had earned “another entry in the record books for the strangest and most stupidly phrased things said."

During his recent segment of "The Last Word" on Monday, January 23, O'Donnell slammed McCarthy describing him as possibly "the weakest and least smart man to ever serve as speaker of the House."

He added, "That title goes to this guy who was very quickly convinced convicted by a jury today on all eight criminal counts, including four felonies that he committed while sitting in that chair. He stupidly thought he was sitting in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's chair in her office, but he was actually sitting at the desk of Emily Barrett, who served as Speaker Pelosi's Director of Operations and now works for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries."

At one point during the segment, O'Donnell also referenced an article published by the New York Times that included a quote where McCarthy reportedly spoke to a friend about Greene saying he "will never leave that woman," adding, "I will always take care of her.”

O'Donnell emphasized that McCarthy was not “talking about his wife of 31 years, the mother of his two children.”

The host also noted that McCarthy's loyalty to Greene is likely due to her impact in him securing the House Speaker seat; something that did not come without an uphill battle.

As part of his sense of loyalty to Greene, O'Donnell noted some of the tasks that will likely be carried out much sooner than later.

"In his political marriage to Marjorie Taylor Green and other Republican extremists in the House is that he will fire Congressman Adam Schiff, congressman Eric Swalwell, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar," he said.

O'Donnell also said, he “can only hope no one back home in Bakersfield, California, was reading The New York Times” article.

Watch the video below or at this link.