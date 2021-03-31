Lawyers tear into Matt Gaetz's bizarre response to sex trafficking scandal
On Tuesday, following an explosive report that the Justice Department is investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as part of a sex trafficking probe into his alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl, Gaetz fired back with a lengthy response on Twitter.

He claimed that, "Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name," and that "my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI's direction to catch these criminals."

Gaetz's response drew immediate incredulity from lawyers on social media, many of whom pointed out that these comments would be wildly illadvised of a person in his legal position.