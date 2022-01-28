Scandal erupts in Spokane as prosecutor's wife declares herself a 'proud white nationalist'

The wife of a Washington state prosecutor was busted -- again -- for using racial slurs on social media.

Lesley Anne Haskell, the wife of Spokane County prosecutor Larry Haskell, typed out the N-word and repeatedly referred to herself as a "proud White nationalist" on the right-wing Gab platform, which has become a cesspool of bigotry, reported the Inlander.

"My husband is the Spo Co Prosecutor and he’s the last line of conservative armor that the County has," Haskell posted. "Spokane has gone to sh*t."



Haskell reacted to a New York Post story, "MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Conservatives would trade tax cuts to ‘openly say the N-word,' by declaring the TV host was "the true definition of the word" -- which she typed out -- and frequently interacts with prominent white nationalist accounts and expresses similar views.

READ: This West Point professor used to idolize Robert E. Lee – then he learned the terrible truth about the cruel enslaver

"Our race is dying, we need to make more White babies!" Haskell wrote in one post.

Even her profile name, Beauseant_Deux_Vult, appears to be a white nationalist reference to the crusader war cry "Deus Vult," which is Latin for "God wills it," and "Beauseant" was the banner of the Knights Templar that has been invoked by Norwegian mass shooter Anders Breivik and other extremists.

"Here I am proudly posing with some Proud Boys," Haskell wrote in another post, which does show her posing proudly with members of the right-wing militant group.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has expressed serious concerns about Haskell's social media posts in the past, after they first emerged in 2015, and he said the newly revealed posts are "totally inappropriate.

WATCH: Fox News panelists rush to cut off Jesse Watters after he says Kamala Harris may be having 'a typical female problem'

"The Spokane GOP does not agree with Lesley Haskell’s politics," Knezovich said. "The GOP does not support her. There is very little association between her and the GOP whatsoever."

Haskell slurred George Floyd as a "scumbag drug addict" and lamented the convictions of the police officer who killed him, as well as two white men who gunned down Ahmaud Arbery, but her husband declined to say whether he agreed with her views.

"The Inlander recently made me aware of social media comments attributed to my wife, which the Inlander finds concerning," Larry Haskell said in a statement. "In a right shared by everyone, I fully recognize my wife's right to express her thoughts. In a previous discussion regarding my wife's social media postings, I stated such were hers, and hers alone. I acknowledged that she is a strong-willed person who will speak her mind. I do so again in this instance."

IN OTHER NEWS: Fox News panelists rush to cut off Jesse Watters after he says Kamala Harris may be having 'a typical female problem'