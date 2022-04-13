Trump fans find a new way to annoy other airline passengers
A man dressed as Donald Trump holds a "Let's Go Brandon" flag for Halloween. (Shutterstock)

Fans of former president Donald Trump have found a new way to annoy other people in public.

The twice-impeached former president's supporters have resisted mask mandates on planes and airports, and a Southwest Airlines pilot landed under investigation for signing off with the right-wing catchphrase "let's go Brandon" -- and that has inspired a new line of pranks by Trump fans, reported The Daily Beast.

Conservative pranksters are tricking airport staffers into paging phony passengers whose names resemble right-wing memes, including "let's go Brandon."

"[That's] the prankishness of the American right right now," said Daily Beast correspondent Will Sommer on the "Fever Dreams" podcast.

“He does it and has his little snicker at the Cinnabon,” Sommer added about one prominent prankster, “but these videos rack up tens of thousands of views.”

