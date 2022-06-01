Trump to appeal ruling that requires him to testify in New York investigation
Donald Trump (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump has filed papers in court as part of his ongoing effort to avoid testifying in an investigation of his business practices in New York.

The former president filed papers U.S. District Court in Albany in response to a ruling Friday by Judge Brenda K. Sannes, who dismissed Trump's effort to fight a subpoena issued by New York attorney general Letitia James, reported Insider.

The notice of appeal shows Trump plans to ask the federal appeals court to reverse the judge's decision.

James argued that her office has uncovered "substantial" evidence of financial wrongdoing and self-serving falsehoods in a decade's worth of Trump business filings.

