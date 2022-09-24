Trump demands ‘raging maniac’ NY AG Letitia James ‘be banished from the legal profession forever’
At his rally in North Carolina on Friday, former President Donald Trump took a swing at New York Attorney General Letitia James, who this week announced a major lawsuit against him and his family.

After a moment in which Trump raged about the "document hoax" — the FBI investigation of classified information hoarded at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump said, "There's no better example of the left's chilling obsession with targeting political opponents than the baseless, abusive and depraved lawsuit against me, my family, my company by that racist attorney general of New York State, Letitia 'peek-a-boo' James."

"This raging maniac campaigned for office ranting and raving about her goal, her only goal was we gotta get Donald Trump, we're gonna get him — she knew nothing about me, I never heard of her," said Trump. "In fact, I was watching it and I said, boy, that woman's angry, I don't think she likes me too much. All without having any evidence, she knew nothing about me. Before she had even begun her phony investigation, she went around boasting her plan to weaponize her office against me. Probably working with the federal government, of course."

"This is a gross prosecutorial misconduct," raged Trump. "The Biden Justice Department should be investigating Letitia James for her appalling and malicious abuse of power ... she doesn't just deserve to lose, she deserves to be removed from office, immediately disbarred, and banished from the legal profession forever."

James' lawsuit lays out extensive evidence that Trump has been engaging in decades of bank, tax, and insurance fraud through his real estate company, systematically overvaluing and undervaluing his assets to avoid paying taxes and to trick banks and insurers into giving him better deals.

At one point, he allegedly even tripled the square footage of his Manhattan penthouse in documents, according to prior reports.

