Trump moves to slam brakes on New York fraud trial: 'Should not begin in chaos'

Former President Donald Trump is asking a judge in New York to delay the civil fraud trial being brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, reported Reuters on Wednesday.

According to the report, Trump's filing asks for the trial to be "briefly" delayed until three weeks after the judge can rule on requests for summary judgment from both sides — and accuses James of improperly disregarding an appeals court ruling from June.

"A trial of this magnitude should not begin in chaos," said the motion. "The court and the defendants are entitled to know the claims and issues to be tried sufficiently in advance to prepare adequately for trial."

James, who sought summary judgment last week, is arguing that Trump and his family fraudulently manipulated the value of their company's assets. Among other things, she is seeking an order barring them from doing business in the state.

Legal experts have suggested that this case could deal a devastating blow to Trump's main source of income.

All of this comes at a time when Trump is facing four criminal cases, including another in New York brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, alleging he committed fraud in a hush payment to an adult film star.

The main national focus, however, has been on a pair of cases that allege Trump broke the law in his plots to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election: a federal conspiracy case brought in Washington, D.C. by special counsel Jack Smith, and a state racketeering case brought in Atlanta, Georgia by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.