Ex-megachurch elder charged in torture killing of adopted daughter

A former megachurch elder from California was charged with murdering her 11-year-old adopted daughter months after her husband took his own life.

Leticia McCormack, a former elder at Rock Church in San Diego, was arrested and charged with three counts of torture and three counts of willful cruelty to a child, and her father was charged with murder, torture and willful cruelty to a child and her mother was charged with three counts each of torture and willful cruelty to a child, reported the Christian Post.

“We have received notice that Leticia and her parents have been arrested as a result of the Sheriff's Department investigation," the church said in a statement. "We continue to grieve for Arabella and her sisters. We are so sorry that their family and friends are experiencing this unimaginable loss and pain."

Police were called Aug. 30 to the family's home in Spring Valley to investigate a report of a child in distress, and detectives suspected child abuse and rushed the girl, named Arabella, to a hospital, where she died.

Two other girls, ages 6 and 7 years old, were removed from the home and placed in foster care.

Officers contacted Brian McCormack about his adopted daughter's death, and he fatally shot himself in his truck in front of police.

The 49-year-old Leticia McCormack, whose ordination at the church was suspended, was arrested Monday along with her parents, 75-year-old Stanley Tom and 70-year-old Adella Tom.

The girls' biological mother, Torriana Florey, wants prosecutors to seek the death penalty, and she's fighting to regain custody of her other two children.

Investigators have not released any details about how the child died or her injuries.



