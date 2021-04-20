Lin Wood says he's working 20-hour days to put Trump back in the White House
President Joe Biden has been in office for three months now, but Trump-loving attorney Lin Wood says that he's not giving up trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Newsweek reports that Wood on Monday told the Anderson County Republican Party Convention in South Carolina that his quest to return former President Donald Trump to the White House is still ongoing and he predicted that he would succeed at some undetermined point in the future.

"Since November the 3rd, 2020, I've spent sometimes 20 hours a day fighting to reverse the election that was stolen from Donald Trump," Wood said. "And I'm not going to quit until the truth comes out and Donald Trump is recognized as president of the United States."

Wood, who became infamous in the aftermath of the 2020 election for supporting wild conspiracy theories about the election being "stolen" from Trump, has in the last week explicitly endorsed the thoroughly discredited QAnon conspiracy theory and claimed Democrats were murdering children.

"Every lie will be revealed," Lin said during a speech in Oklahoma over the weekend. "They are killing our children, send them to jail. Put them in front of the firing squad. They are committing acts against humanity. The penalty for an act against humanity is death. Take them out!"