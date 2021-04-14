Chaos erupts at GOP meeting as Trump-loving attorney Lin Wood gets confronted for spreading election conspiracies

Some Republicans are rejecting election conspiracy theories pushed by pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood, who's trying to unseat the South Carolina state GOP chairman.

Dozens of guests packed into a ballroom -- mask-free and crammed together in spite of the pandemic -- on Sunday to hear Wood, who recently moved to the state and bought $16 million in property in Beaufort County, explain why they should choose him to replace state GOP chair Drew McKissick next month, reported The Post and Courier.

"I did not come to divide you," Wood said. "I came to unite you and and grow your party."

Applause erupted each time Wood told guests that Donald Trump was actually still president, although many remained silent, and Charleston County GOP chair Maurice Washington repeatedly reminded the crowd to respect opposing viewpoints when clashes broke out over the November election results.

Those arguments continued after Wood's speech ended and the Charleston County GOP tried to continue their scheduled meeting, and the Trump-loving attorney personally argued with some guests about the baseless election fraud claims he was peddling -- and for which he may face potential defamation lawsuits from voting technology companies.

One man called Wood "a liar and a manipulator," and another man pressed the attorney to defend his call to execute former vice president Mike Pence for failing to overturn Trump's election loss on Jan. 6 -- which sparked another clash from guests who were at the U.S. Capitol that day.

"This was a rigged election, the Senate race was a rigged election -- wake up and see it," Wood told one woman, who doubted his claims. "Ma'am, if I had gone out and gotten you 500,000 more voters, they would have gotten 500,001. They cheated! You cheat, you cheat."

Although many in the audience doubted Wood's claims -- and Trump has endorsed McKissock in his South Carolina GOP bid -- at least some attendees are eager to see him in a leadership role.

"I know he didn't come here with the motivation to run for this position," said attendee Ann Beauchamp. "But I'd like to see him stir things up, I think it'll be lively."

Watch videos below:











