South Carolina GOP panicking as pro-Trump lawyer creates party election 'chaos'

According to a report from Politico, pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood -- who had a hand in Georgia Republicans losing two seats in the U.S. Senate -- has jumped into Republican Party politics in South Carolina and local GOP leaders there don't know what to do about him.
Wood, who has latched onto QAnon conspiracies in his attempts to prove Donald Trump had the 2020 presidential election stolen from him, is attempting to be elected as the chair of the South Carolina Republican Party and he is using his army of rabid followers to make his move.
That, in turn, has the GOP leadership of the state fearful of the damage he will do to their party should he succeed.
According to Politico's Marc Caputo, "Wood, who transformed from a top Atlanta trial lawyer to a leading election conspiracy theorist in November, moved to South Carolina in February. Then the firebrand lawyer shocked the political establishment in one of the GOP's most important state parties by mounting an unexpectedly strong challenge to the incumbent chairman, Drew McKissick. The outcome has out-sized implications because of South Carolina's role in GOP presidential primaries — the state hosts the first primary in the South, and almost always votes for the eventual Republican nominee."
Speaking in Aiken earlier this week, Wood stated, "We need some chaos in the Republican Party in South Carolina. Somebody needs to shake it up. So here I am, Mr. Shaker."
Those comments, and Wood's history of outrageous statements, have local GOP leadership shook up.
After "Wood activists accused outgoing county GOP Chair Nate Leupp of rigging local party elections as they picketed the local party office and Leupp's place of employment, a Christian music store called Majesty Music," Leupp told Caputo, "There's a lot of crazy going on in South Carolina," before adding Wood's adherents are made up of "pitchfork- and torch-bearers."
"All the politicos are buzzing with the same question: what in the world is going on South Carolina? You just can't make this stuff up," Leupp explained. "Big personalities are using a national narrative about Trump to their own advantage."
Noting that 870 delegates are set to vote for the new chair, with McKissick's people believing they will win, Caputo reports that Wood is taking a page from the Trump playbook with his people already claiming the election will be rigged so he loses.
One of the men who recruited Wood to run, Jeff Davis, has already been spreading that accusation.
"Davis accuses the party establishment of 'cheating' by rigging the delegate process, a claim disputed by party officials. He said some county party officials have refused to follow party rules concerning delegate names and qualifications," Caputo wrote, with Davis claiming, "They are afraid because this will obviously have an effect on the 2024 election. In 2016, the establishment … did its damnedest to stop Donald Trump. I don't think the establishment wants another Donald Trump. South Carolina is first in the South. We have a lot of influence on who will be the nominee."
Former state party chair Chad Connelly fired back at Wood and his supporters by claiming, "They're not Republicans. They're not conservative. They're anarchists," before adding, "I've had clothes at the dry cleaner longer than Lin Wood has been a resident of South Carolina."
You can read more here.
Understand the importance of honest news ?
So do we.
The past year has been the most arduous of our lives. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be catastrophic not only to our health - mental and physical - but also to the stability of millions of people. For all of us independent news organizations, it’s no exception.
We’ve covered everything thrown at us this past year and will continue to do so with your support. We’ve always understood the importance of calling out corruption, regardless of political affiliation.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, no matter the amount, makes a difference in allowing our newsroom to bring you the stories that matter, at a time when being informed is more important than ever. Invest with us.
Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Understand the importance of honest news ?
So do we.
The past year has been the most arduous of our lives. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be catastrophic not only to our health - mental and physical - but also to the stability of millions of people. For all of us independent news organizations, it’s no exception.
We’ve covered everything thrown at us this past year and will continue to do so with your support. We’ve always understood the importance of calling out corruption, regardless of political affiliation.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, no matter the amount, makes a difference in allowing our newsroom to bring you the stories that matter, at a time when being informed is more important than ever. Invest with us.
Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates,
or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Click to donate by check.
Derek Chauvin's appeal is doomed after juror's comments about trial deliberations: George Floyd attorney
In an interview with TMZ, the attorney for George Floyd's family claimed that any attempt that former police officer Derek Chauvin makes to appeal his three convictions related to the death of the Black man -- whose neck he knelt on for over nine minutes -- are doomed to failure.
According to attorney Benjamin Crump, comments made by juror Brandon Mitchell made it clear that the jurors felt no outside pressure to convict the white police officer -- a line of defense Chauvin's attorney suggested might be used in an appeal.
Mitchell's comments "'completely obliterates' any argument the defense is planning to make about outside public opinions swaying the jury," Crump reportedly told TMZ.
You can see Brandon Mitchell's CBS interview below:
Derek Chauvin trial Juror 52 speaks out about proceedings, deliberating a guilty verdict youtu.be
'It still pays to be a bigot': CNN scorched by former contributor for hanging onto 'racist' Rick Santorum
In a scorching column for the Daily Beast, former CNN contributor Wajahat Ali called out the cable news network for purging many of its political commentators at or near the end of the Donald Trump administration -- and replacing them with doctors and scientists -- and leaving former Republican Senator Rick Santorum in place despite his racist comments.
Ali, who admits that he enjoyed his time with the network despite getting four warnings about comments he made on-air, noted Santorum's comments made recently at a conservative conference where he stated that white European Christians "came [to America] and created a blank slate; we birthed a nation from nothing."
As Ali wrote, Santorum's "White Nationalist Guide to U.S. History conveniently omitted colonization, slavery, murder, and theft—and dismissed Native Americans with the claim that 'there isn't much Native American culture in American culture.'"
More importantly, the columnist argued, Santorum's comments are of the type that have ended the careers of other CNN on-air personalities -- but then they weren't white.
Case in point: the firing of religion expert Reza Aslan by CNN for comments he made about Trump while not on the air.
Speaking with Ali, Aslan explained, "CNN under [now former CEO] Jeff Zucker has always had a home for the Rick Santorums and Kayleigh McEnanys and Jeffrey Lords of the world, the latter of whom had to literally say 'Heil Hitler' (on Twitter) to get fired. It's been a far less welcoming place for people like me or Octavia Nasr or Marc Lamont Hill. You can draw your own conclusions as to why that is."
According to Ali, "It still pays to be a bigot" on CNN.
"I was utterly shocked that a former Republican presidential candidate who once compared homosexuality to bestiality and then landed a lucrative contract with CNN would say something so offensive! It's comforting to know that it still pays to be a bigot during a pandemic and recession," he sarcastically explained. "Santorum has also used his platform at CNN to complain about "cancel culture," the right wing's manufactured bogeyman that weaponizes fearmongering and fake victimhood to allow the powerful and privileged the freedom to continue to be cruel and hateful without accountability. But, sadly, he's still there, uncanceled. Of course, such hypocrisy by bad-faith actors is nothing new. They've in fact been practicing the ugly art by targeting and attempting to cancel commentators of color at CNN."
Pointing out that CNN has yet to comment on Santorum's remarks, Ali said it should come as no surprise that the network is remaining silent.
"The lesson from all these examples is crystal clear for most commentators of color: You can be a nativist, a bigot, an Islamophobe, a homophobe, a creep and a liar, but as long as you're good for the bottom line and you don't piss off the right-wing outrage mob, you are good for cable news," he wrote. "If you happen to be a white conservative, like Rick Santorum, you'll always have a blank state to birth new controversies."
You can read the whole piece here -- subscription required.
Republicans still try to claim Abe Lincoln's heritage — that's offensive and absurd
The challenge these days isn't proving that the Republican Party has become a hotbed of racism and fascism. It's figuring out where to start with the evidence. Do we begin with Donald Trump's Hitler-esque Big Lie about the 2020 election? Should we focus on its attempts to suppress minority voters? Perhaps we should emphasize the way Trump used fascist tactics throughout his presidency, or go all the way back to when the Republican Party began its rightward shift in the middle of the 20th century?
This article first appeared in Salon.
I'll pass on pinpointing exactly when the problem began and instead look at one of its most recent examples. Earlier this month, a flier promoting a proposed "America First" caucus in the House of Representatives sparked controversy because of its white nationalist language. The notional caucus would promote "common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions," view mass immigration as a threat to "the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity" and embrace the debunked claim that the 2020 election was stolen.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the infamous Georgia Republican, later backed away from the proposed caucus and claimed that the flier had been written by an outside group, but the damage had been done. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy felt the need to distance himself from the entire thing, tweeting that "the Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans — not nativist dog whistles."
Of course it's true that Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican president, but the modern Republican Party has no right to cite the 16th president's name. It is utterly impossible to reconcile his values with those of his successors 160 years later.
This hasn't stopped those successors from trying. Take Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has repeatedly embraced white nationalist talking points, most recently in denouncing the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd.
Back in 2019, I interviewed Carlson about a monologue he delivered on his Fox News show urging in Republicans to pursue more populist policies. I quoted him the passage from Lincoln's 1861 State of the Union message in which he denounced the effort "to place capital on an equal footing with, if not above, labor in the structure of government."
"Exactly!" Carlson said, interrupting me. I continued with another quotation from the same speech: "Labor is prior to and independent of capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor and could never have existed if labor had not first existed. Labor is the superior of capital and deserves much the higher consideration."
"Hold on, I'm writing this down," Carlson said. "I hadn't read that. OK, first, God bless you for noticing that. You are like the only person noticing that part of the script, which to me was the essence."
As the eminent Columbia University historian Eric Foner, author of "Free Soil, Free Labor, Free Men: The Ideology of the Republican Party Before the Civil War," told Salon by email, Lincoln was articulating "what we call the free labor ideology — that labor is the source of wealth (a common idea in the 19th century, a society of small scale capitalism), that slavery denies the dignity of labor, and that opportunity for the laborer to rise in the social scale is essential for a good society and for economic growth."
Lincoln scholar Harold Holzer echoed this view, noting the link between Lincoln's free labor ideology and his personal opposition to slavery. "I think they intersect (the word du jour in academia) — the pursuit and spread of free labor (aka limitless opportunity — what Lincoln called 'a fair chance in the race of life') meant ending slavery," Holzer wrote to Salon. "And while he first envisioned the West as a place where white laborers did not have to compete with Black slave labor, he certainly made clear also, as he said in 1858, that a person of color had the right to eat the bread she makes with her own hands — that she had an equal opportunity to earn."
Earlier, Holzer expressed the view that Lincoln's formulation, "labor is prior to, and independent, of capital," was "something of a clunker because Lincoln was always more effective talking about individual people than about political theory. But he tries hard to connect the dots — and those who understand Lincoln know what he's getting at: opportunity for free labor."
None of that implies that Republicans of Lincoln's era were socialists (they were not) or abolitionists (most were not). That said, Lincoln evolved immensely in his views on race over the course of his lifetime, and never wavered in his disgust for slavery or his belief that people who labor for their livelihoods have a right to dignity and economic security. This is why he ultimately seized the opportunity to abolish slavery, and passed a number of laws that would be inconceivable in the laissez-faire Republican Party today.
"His vision of the Union meant opportunity for all — hence homestead acreage for the many," Holzer explained, referring to the 1862 Homestead Act that made it easy for Americans to buy Western land at low prices. "It meant encouraging farming over hunting — independent farming to replace plantation aristocracies — hence [creating] the Agriculture Department." He also noted that Lincoln, as a former member of the Whig Party, "had always passionately believed in infrastructure, including government investment in railroads, canals, and roads," which is why he pushed for bills to construct the first transcontinental railroad.
From the moment Lincoln became president and until shortly before his assassination, everything he said and did occurred within the context of, first, trying to prevent the Civil War, and then trying to win it. Much as with Donald Trump's insurrection attempt, the Civil War was sparked by dissatisfaction with the outcome of a legitimate election. In the 1860 election, Southern states left the Union because they believed a Republican president would bar slavery from the Western territories and ultimately lay the foundations for abolition. In the 2020 election, Trump became the first president to lose an election but refuse to accept the results, instead filing a series of ludicrous lawsuits and spreading misinformation to his supporters in hopes he could stay in power.
The Republican Party is, decisively, no longer the party of Lincoln. You cannot square Lincoln's free labor ideology with a party that unanimously opposed President Biden's stimulus bill (and also opposed all of Barack Obama's efforts to restart the economy during the Great Recession). You cannot square Lincoln's support for labor in general with a party that actively ignores poor and working-class people and whose efforts at pandemic relief disproportionately aided the wealthy.
Similarly, you can't square the modern party's dehumanizing of immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community and people of color with Lincoln's ideals. Lincoln was a man with many of the prejudices of his time, but his great redeeming quality was his ability learn from his mistakes and his willingness to overcome his limitations. Left to his own devices, he instinctively moved toward compassion and generosity. The modern Republican Party instinctively moves away from those things.
Finally, it's impossible to square Lincoln's prosecution of the Civil War with a party that refused to convict Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot and is now desperately trying to shove that insurrection attempt down the memory hole. First of all, Lincoln literally used military force to put down a rebellion sparked by unhappiness over an election result. In 1864, Lincoln was deeply worried he might lose to Democratic nominee George McClellan, his former commanding general, whom Lincoln feared would be unable to save the Union. Despite that, Lincoln never even considered whipping his supporters into a frenzy or rejecting the verdict of the voters if McClellan defeated him. He respected the importance of elections and democracy, even at the potential cost of his presidency and the nation itself.
Flawed as he was, Lincoln's greatness lay in personal values worlds away from the cynical, know-nothing ideology of today's Republicans. We could debate exactly when the Republican Party began to turn away from Lincoln, but it abandoned him entirely a long time ago.
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
Don't Sit on the Sidelines of History. Join Raw Story Investigates and Go Ad-Free. Support Honest Journalism.
Subscribe Annually
$95 / year — Just $7.91/month
Subscribe Monthly
$1 trial
I want to Support More
$14.99 per month