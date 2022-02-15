Trump-loving attorney Lin Wood turns on another ally and quits 'traveling circus show': report

Right-wing attorney Lin Wood has publicly broken ties with the ReAwaken America Tour after one of its attendees died from COVID-19.

The attorney and other MAGA luminaries like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former national security adviser Mike Flynn and embattled attorney Sidney Powell visited megachurches around the country in a tour organized by conspiracy theorist Clay Clark, but Wood told The Daily Beast that he wont take part in upcoming events in Ohio and Oklahoma.

“I believe that I am following a different path than the one chosen by Clay to follow,” Wood said of the tour he recently called a “traveling circus show.”

Wood denied that he left over his public fights with Flynn, a former ally, and instead appears to be angry at the tour's response to the death of radio host Doug Kuzma, a close friend who died from COVID-19 after attending a ReAwaken America Tour event late last year in Dallas.

Clark told The Daily Beast that Wood accused him of trying to make attendees sick at the events, which some attendees blamed on an anthrax attack, and even shared a recording of purported phone conversation between them.

“[You're] doing this to try and get people sick, go get mistreated with ivermectin, go back, they need to be treated with doxycycline — it’s bacterial, it’s not viral," Wood allegedly said. "It’s all a setup. Clay Clark is responsible for it. That’s what I think.”

Wood has also accused Clark in a series of Telegram posts that the tour organizer was working with the Illuminati, which Clark denies.

“I do not work with the Illuminati,” Clark said. “Father of five kids,” he added, and then naming churches where he attends Mass. “I am not the Illuminati … and I am not a chain-smoking vaper that attacks people on Telegram."