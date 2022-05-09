Trump-loving attorney Lin Wood turns against Mike Lindell
Attorney L. Lin Wood addresses supporters of President Donald Trump during a "Stop the Steal" rally in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Dec. 2, 2020. - Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

Right-wing attorney Lin Wood has turned on fellow election conspiracist Mike Lindell.

The attorney fell out with the MyPillow CEO after an election audit that Wood had backed fell apart, and he has suggested that Lindell ally David Clements may be a child abuser, reported The Daily Beast.

“I no longer follow him," Wood said of Lindell. "I have no use for his products."

Wood called Clements an agent of the "deep state" and suggested he was a member of the "Red Shoe Club," a baseless conspiracy theory that claims people who wear red shoes torture children, and he shared a meme Sunday depicting himself cutting off Clements' head.

