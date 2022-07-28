Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood posts videos of himself shooting his former allies

Defamation lawyer-turned pro-Trump conspiracy theorist and QAnon adherent, Lin Wood, has burned a lot of bridges with some of his former allies since he rose to the top of the movement denying the results of the 2020 election.
According to The Daily Beast, he's now taking his alienation from the pro-Trump far-right a step further by posting videos of himself fatally shooting his rivals -- including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
As The Daily Beast points out, the doctored videos were taken from Clint Eastwood movies and created by “Buck Nasty,” an anonymous Telegram user whose activity mirrors Wood's agenda.
"In the first clip, taken from Eastwood’s A Fistful of Dollars, Wood’s face is superimposed on the action star as he faces down an Old West rogue’s gallery that includes Lindell, Flynn, Senators Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, and members of the election-fraud movement that Wood feels have wronged him in some way. In the clip, Wood’s character shoots them all dead," The Beast reports. "In the other two videos, taken from films starring Eastwood as the vigilante hero Dirty Harry, Wood-as-Eastwood holds a gun on a criminal edited to look like Flynn. In one, Wood’s character threatens Flynn that he’ll 'blow your head clean off.'"
Most of Wood's bitterness is directed towards Flynn, a feud that seemingly began when he shared an audio clip of Flynn trashing the QAnon conspiracy theory as "nonsense."