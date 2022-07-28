Fox & Friends rushes to soothe Trump's ego after they report most GOP voters want someone else in 2024

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" on Thursday found themselves rushing to massage former President Donald Trump's wounded ego after they cited polling numbers showing that a majority of Republican primary voters don't want him to run for president in 2024.

While discussing President Joe Biden's own poor polling numbers showing that a strong majority of Democrats don't want him to run for president again, host Steve Doocy let slip that 55 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters feel the same way about Trump.

This prompted co-host Brian Kilmeade to jump in with some qualifiers.

"If the former president is watching, you should know those are just the numbers you're relaying, you didn't come up with those numbers," he said.

"CNN came up with them!" Doocy replied. "As Ainsley [Earhardt] said, this is a fascinating poll! That's why we just talked about it!"

Kilmeade again stepped in to emphasize that he wasn't responsible for the poor polling numbers for Trump.

"If Donald Trump is watching, just let him know that we didn't come up with that number," he said. "That's what the polls say."

Watch the video below or at this link.