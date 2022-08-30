Lin Wood says Fulton DA is preparing to serve him subpoena: report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is preparing to serve a subpoena from one of the most prominent purveyors of Donald Trump's "big lie" as part of the investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

"Fulton County prosecutors are planning to seek the testimony of conservative Atlanta attorney L. Lin Wood as a special grand jury continues its examination of whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn Georgia’s 2020 elections," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have also been subpoenaed by the special grand jury.

"In a telephone interview on Tuesday, Wood said the Fulton County District Attorney’s office is preparing to serve him with a material witness subpoena to compel his testimony before the grand jury. He said he learned of the demand on Friday through a lawyer who represents him in a State Bar of Georgia disciplinary case," the newspaper reported.

New York City Major Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sidney Powell were also subpoenaed.

Meadows, Giuliani, and Powell have also been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

