Trump-loving lawyer Lin Wood rages at Nixon for faking moon landing while endorsing 'flat Earth' theory

In his latest series of social media rants, pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood appeared to endorse multiple new conspiracy theories, suggesting that NASA is faking the heliocentric model of the solar system and the Earth is actually a flat disk.

"The Holy Bible is the Word of God. Every word in the Holy Bible is true," wrote Lin Wood on his Telegram channel. "Is the Earth flat or is it a spinning ball??? The answer is found in the Holy Bible. Do the research. Connect the dots. Draw your own conclusion."

There are numerous ways for laypeople to prove that the Earth is spherical. One way is to visit the beach and observe receding ships drop "behind" the ocean as they move along the curvature of the planet. Another way is to travel to the Southern Hemisphere and observe that the same stars are visible in all directions. Yet another is to simply observe that gravity pulls objects towards the Earth's surface at every point on the planet, which is only possible if the Earth is a sphere where every point on the surface is roughly equidistant from the center.

Wood did not stop there. He also suggested that the Moon landing was a hoax and blasted former President Richard Nixon for "playing" him.

In reality, faking the Moon landing would have been literally impossible using the technology that existed at the time, and the Apollo astronauts left reflector equipment on the Moon's surface that can be interacted with on Earth for scientific experiments.

Wood, a key proponent of election fraud conspiracy theories after the 2020 election who tried unsuccessfully to overturn the results, has faced repeated legal scrutiny on a number of fronts. He faces an investigation by the Georgia State Bar which could strip him of his law license, as well as a lawsuit from his former partners for trying to exclude them from fees they earned as their law firm was dissolved.