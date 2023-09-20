Infamous MAGA lawyer Lin Wood is a cooperating witness in Georgia case against Trump: legal brief

Right-wing former attorney Lin Wood has been a cooperating witness for Georgia prosecutors investigating Donald Trump on racketeering charges.
The veteran lawyer surrendered his law license in July after disciplinary proceedings related to his work trying to overturn Trump's election 2020 loss, and a motion filed by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis reveals that he has been a witness "for the state" in the case against the former president, reported The Messenger's Adam Klasfeld.
"The State requests that the Court inquire into these circumstances and take such appropriate remedial measures as it deems necessary to ensure that the rights of both witnesses for the State of Georgia and the Defendants in this case are preserved," says the district attorney's legal brief.
Other defense attorneys identified by the district attorney's team in the conflict motion are Scott Grubman, who represents Kenneth Chesebro; Harry W. MacDougald, who represents Jeffrey Clark; Christopher Anulewicz, who represents Robert Cheeley; Bruce H. Morris, Donald Franklin Samuel and Amanda Clark Palmer, who represent Ray Smith.
"There is a significant risk that the Rules of Professional Conduct may be violated, which may compromise the rights of certain witnesses for the State of Georgia should those witnesses be cross-examined by their former attorneys," the motion states. "Further, there is a significant risk that representation of the affected Defendants in this matter may be materially affected, which could affect certain rights, including all of the Defendants’ rights to due process and a fundamentally fair trial."