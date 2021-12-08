Trump-loving lawyer Lin Wood accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of being under the 'influence of the devil'

Attorney Lin Wood is ratcheting up his feud with fellow far-right provocateurs, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the Trump-supporting lawyer accused Greene of being a "deep state" agent who is under the "influence of the devil."

Wood is also threatening to sue Greene, along with right-wing media personalities Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino, for supposedly defaming him.

"They know what they did, they lied like dogs about me," he said.

As The Daily Beast notes, this is not the first time that Wood has taken shots at Greene, who herself in the past has endorsed a wide range of conspiracy theories ranging from QAnon to Rothschild-funded space lasers.

"At the beginning of November, Wood claimed that Greene owed him money for past legal services," the publication writes. "Now he says he believes sinister forces control her after the representative called for him to be jailed over his questionable legal work on the Kyle Rittenhouse case."