Lincoln Project scores a win against the 'Sedition Caucus' after latest ad targeting Toyota

This Thursday, the anti-Trump conservative PAC Lincoln Project released a new ad targeting Toyota for being part of a string of corporations "lavishing massive campaign donations on Republicans who tried to overturn the 2020 election and who now seek to cover up the January 6th attack on the Capitol."
"In the coming weeks, The Lincoln Project will begin releasing a series of ads and short videos digitally targeting the workforces at companies who have broken their pledges to withhold campaign funds to Members of Congress who enabled, empowered, and emboldened former president Trump and the insurrectionists," the group said in a press release. "The new strategy comes as companies who pledged to not give money to bad actors in Congress have shamelessly and cynically returned to their transactional ways. The Lincoln Project will inform employees, shareholders and customers of these companies' egregious anti-American behavior."
The Lincoln Project's efforts seem to be working. According to journalist Riley Beggin, Toyota announced on the same day the ad was released that it will stop contributing to members of Congress who opposed the election certification.
Read Toyota's statement below:
New — Toyota announces it will stop contributing to members of Congress who opposed the election certification… https://t.co/H35FJGW9N4— Riley Beggin (@Riley Beggin) 1625768639.0