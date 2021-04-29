Mike Lindell's bonkers Jimmy Kimmel interview slammed by critics
Frankspeech.com/screen grab

Mike Lindell, the successful MyPillow entrepreneur and infamous Trump election conspiracy spreader, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night to spread more Trump election lies. The appearance on the ABC show was then widely panned by critics.

After mocking him during his monologue, Kimmel's sit down with Lindell focused on his struggles with addiction and election conspiracies.

"A lot of people didn't want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody told me: don't have you on the show. They told you don't go on the show," Kimmel said. "But I think it's important that we talk to each other."

Kimmel then went on to call out Lindell's outrageous claims.

"A lot of these ideas that you espouse I think you could potentially draw a line from those to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed," Kimmel said

Lindell then went on to spew his laundry list of election conspiracy claims.

But Kimmel wasn't buying them, asking "Do you really understand this stuff? ...Do you know what an IP address is? What does IP stand for?"

Lindell said he didn't know what IP stands for.

You can watch a clip from the interview below:


Jimmy Kimmel's Interview with Mike Lindell www.youtube.com


Before and following the interview, widespread criticism ensued.