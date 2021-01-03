'Biggest fraud in the Senate': Lindsey Graham attacked by Trump fans after shooting down GOP election stunt
Sen. Lindsey Graham (C-SPAN)

Sunday morning, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) broke ranks with multiple colleagues in the Senate who are proposing to hold up the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump -- and that has fans of the president hopping mad.

In a series of tweets, the ardent defender of Donald Trump wrote, "Proposing a commission at this late date – which has zero chance of becoming reality – is not effectively fighting for President Trump. It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy," before adding, "My colleagues will have the opportunity to make this case, and I will listen closely. But they have a high bar to clear."

Graham immediately felt the wrath of Trump's supporters who accused him of being a fraud" ...and worse.

A sampling below: