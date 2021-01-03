'Biggest fraud in the Senate': Lindsey Graham attacked by Trump fans after shooting down GOP election stunt

Sunday morning, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) broke ranks with multiple colleagues in the Senate who are proposing to hold up the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump -- and that has fans of the president hopping mad.
In a series of tweets, the ardent defender of Donald Trump wrote, "Proposing a commission at this late date – which has zero chance of becoming reality – is not effectively fighting for President Trump. It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy," before adding, "My colleagues will have the opportunity to make this case, and I will listen closely. But they have a high bar to clear."
Graham immediately felt the wrath of Trump's supporters who accused him of being a fraud" ...and worse.
A sampling below:
@LindseyGrahamSC Have you taken more than 1 second to review the mountains of evidence?— Mike Lewis (@Mike Lewis)1609692148.0
@LindseyGrahamSC You just lost your next election. You better back the President. South Carolina deserves better— aaron (@aaron)1609692140.0
@LindseyGrahamSC You're showing once again you're really still just a Swamp Creature!— Cold War Bubblehead (@Cold War Bubblehead)1609695564.0
@LindseyGrahamSC Played the MAGA game for his personal use then sold the stock once he was called to arms...— JHaas (@JHaas)1609696269.0
@LindseyGrahamSC You will do what you always do. Whatever you think will benefit yourself. You refuse to see fraud… https://t.co/GypJvz0tk1— Rebecca C Payton (@Rebecca C Payton)1609697292.0
@LindseyGrahamSC You are getting a kick back from gender studies in Pakistan. I'm sick of all crooked politicians.… https://t.co/to13BTXPBM— RDunnFlorida 💙🇺🇸❤ (@RDunnFlorida 💙🇺🇸❤)1609696312.0
@LindseyGrahamSC AND now that you have been re-elected your true McCainian colors are showing again. No more golfin… https://t.co/dyD0Ik2Gdz— mhuddle (@mhuddle)1609695368.0
@LindseyGrahamSC I am embarrassed to say I sent you campaign contributions. Lesson learned for me.— Bev (@Bev)1609695921.0
@LindseyGrahamSC You better stand with Cruz and the others objecting the votes. Do it Lindsey! If not, your political career is over.— Baby New Year (@Baby New Year)1609695271.0
@LindseyGrahamSC All I know Lindsey is you better be on the right side of history!!!!! The bar could never be higher for your re-election— Southern California Conservative 🇺🇸 (@Southern California Conservative 🇺🇸)1609692237.0
@LindseyGrahamSC Your voicemail box is full and you get an error message when sending you an email. I live in Sout… https://t.co/wX3qTIYWgF— Cory Mizga (@Cory Mizga)1609693809.0
@LindseyGrahamSC Wrong Lindsey ... way wrong because CONSTITUTIONALLY challenging the results of an election is not… https://t.co/9Becrklcno— DBA (@DBA)1609691934.0
@LindseyGrahamSC Lindsey "anything to get on Sean Hannity's show" Grahamnesty once again shows his true colors. Bi… https://t.co/xuMUQaA2UC— David Wohl (@David Wohl)1609692687.0