'Biggest fraud in the Senate': Lindsey Graham attacked by Trump fans after shooting down GOP election stunt

On Sunday morning, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) made an impassioned case for a voting commission proposed by 12 Republican senators in lieu of certifying the election of former Vice President Joe Biden on January 6th, saying it would allay voters worries of voter fraud.



DeWine defended the proposal after host Jake Tapper revealed that every GOP lawmaker who signed on to the plan refused to appear on "State of the Union" and explain themselves.



Near the end of the sometimes contentious interview, DeWine explained once again how the commission could work -- only to have host Tapper disabuse him of the notion it would have any impact on the president or Trump voters who believe the election was stolen.



"I'm saying we have to restore confidence in the people in this process," DeWine argued. "You can go through and talk about why we have this, the reality is it's not healthy in our system for that many people to think the system is not working."



"I want to turn to COVID-19 but let me make two points," Tapper proposed. "The why is important because the why is that President Trump and his minions -- and I'm not including you or [Republican Sen. Rob] Portman -- but President Trump and his minions have been lying for weeks about this election and because of that the people have been lied to and they have concerns. The solution is they should stop lying."



"Not that simple," DeWine protested.



"It is that simple," the CNN host shot back. "Let me finish my second point. The second point is, whatever blue-ribbon commission is formed and whatever they conclude, President Trump will attack them the same way he has attacked every single Republican who has stood up for election integrity, whether it is the governor of Arizona or the governor of Georgia or the commissioner of Philadelphia who is a republican, the Maricopa County Board of Canvassers."



Watch below: